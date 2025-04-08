Will the lilacs bloom in time for Rochester’s Lilac Festival? Experts say yes

With the Rochester Lilac Festival just over a month away, local officials are confident the event’s floral namesake will arrive right on time.

Mark Quinn, superintendent of horticulture for Monroe County Parks, has worked with the lilacs at Highland Park for nearly 40 years. He says the plants are on track to bloom for the festival’s opening on May 9.

“I’m very confident right now that the lilacs look good and are on track,” Quinn said.

According to historical records, the lilacs bloom during the festival about 85% of the time. The key, Quinn said, is for Rochester’s spring weather to stay moderate.

Veronica Volk / WXXI Mark Quinn, superintendent of horticulture for Monroe County Parks, is very confident that the lilacs will bloom in time for this year's festival.

“The other thing we’ve got going for us is we have a huge variety of lilacs here,” he said. “We have over 500 different varieties, so some bloom noticeably before the rest of the collection, and some bloom noticeably after. So we almost always have lilacs in bloom during the festival.”

Each lilac in Highland Park is tagged with its variety and planting date. Some are more than 100 years old, including plants that date back 1892 — four years after the park was dedicated as the city’s first public park.

“Lilacs, what I like to think is, they’re durable,” Quinn said.

Which is good news for amateur horticulturists who want to experience their own lilacs right at home. They prefer sun, but will grow in shade. And they can endure the harsh Rochester winter.

According to Quinn, drainage is key.

“If you dig the hole and it’s full of water at the bottom, you might not be planting it in the right spot,” he said. “They like well-drained soil.”

The Rochester Lilac Festival runs May 9-18. This year, organizers are offering free guided walking tours that highlight Highland Park’s history and horticulture

