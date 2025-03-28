Upcoming workshop offers ways to fight climate change in your own yard

An upcoming program at Abundance Food Co-op on South Avenue hopes to help gardeners fight climate change in their own yards.

At 5:30 p.m. on April 3, Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Suzanne Feather will lead the workshop. Her presentation will touch on 10 climate-friendly things people can do.

The event is organized by the South Wedge Planning Committee and sponsored by Rochester Ecology Partners. Organizers say that while many people may feel helpless against the effects of climate change, they can take action by making small changes in their everyday lives.

The event will be held in Abundance's community room. It's part of an ongoing master gardener workshop series that continues through June.

Cornell Cooperation Extension's master gardeners program prepares volunteers to be peer educators who help the public with all manner of gardening and horticultural questions and problems.