Women Mean Business Expo calls attention to pay equity and economic justice in Rochester

Women entrepreneurs, community advocates and business leaders gathered Saturday at ARTISANworks for the Women Mean Business Expo , an event focused on elevating women-owned businesses and tackling ongoing challenges like pay equity and representation.

Hosted by the Greater Rochester Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), the expo featured local vendors, panel discussions and resources aimed at fostering economic empowerment for women across the region.

Rochester NOW Secretary Nadia Schaubroeck said the event was timed to honor Women's History Month — a celebration she noted has become less visible after being removed from some digital calendars.

“One of our core causes is pay equity for all,” Schaubroeck said. “We chose to highlight that for Women's History Month, and we thought that this would be a great way to communicate and network as well — and get more members to join and learn about our causes.”

Organizers pointed to persistent gender-based wage gaps as a driving force behind the event. In Rochester, women working full-time, year-round, earn about 90 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to U.S. Census data.

The day-long expo also focused on building community connections and the value of supporting local, women-led businesses. Attendees browsed vendor tables, participated in workshops and learned about resources available to help women grow their businesses and leadership skills.

Jessica Perkowitz, Executive Director of ARTISANworks , said the event aimed to remind women of their strengths and encourage them to embrace leadership roles — both professionally and personally.

“I really am shocked by how unempowered women are,” Perkowitz said. “We have so many different skills that we have to offer people, and we undervalue ourselves — and that tends to lead to things like we don't think that we deserve to get paid as much. And I really hope that women feel empowered.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women-owned employer firms make up about 23% of all employer businesses in Rochester.

Organizers said events like the Women Mean Business Expo not only help boost that number but also create space for important conversations around pay equity, diversity, and leadership.

For more information on upcoming initiatives, visit rochesterNOW.org.

