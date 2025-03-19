Several villages held elections Tuesday. Here are the results

Five Monroe County villages and the village of Victor in Ontario County held elections Tuesday. But Pittsford was the only one that had contested races — and the results are close enough that absentee ballots could sway at least some of the outcome.

When polls closed Tuesday, incumbent Mayor Alysa Plummer led her challenger, current trustee Lisa Cove, by 249 to 237, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections. Cove's term as trustee ends in 2027.

Four candidates were seeking two trustee seats. David Wilkes, a planning and zoning board member who ran on the same ticket as Plummer, had the most votes at 259. Former trustee John Limbeck, who ran on the same ticket as Cove, received 237 votes, putting him in line for the second seat.

The only incumbent in the race was Lili Lanphear, who ran on the same ticket as Cove and Limbeck, and she received 231 votes. The fourth candidate in the race was Carolina Torres, who pulled in 235 votes.

All of the Pittsford seats have four-year terms.

Scottsville held a special election to fill a village trustee seat for a three-year term, but no candidates appeared on the ballot. The 22 write-in votes will be counted manually.

Charla Domina had been appointed to the seat on an interim basis until the election and likely received many of the votes.

Honeoye Falls, Spencerport, and Victor had uncontested races for mayor and village trustee, while the two candidates for the Churchville village board also had no challengers. Those candidates are listed below.

Churchville

Julie Michalko and Scott Cullen, both incumbents, were re-elected. The seats have four-year terms.

Honeoye Falls

Incumbent Mayor Richard Milne was elected to a new four-year term.

Two sitting trustees, Jacqueline Main and Will Wagner, were also reelected. The seats have four-year terms.

Spencerport

Incumbent Mayor Gary Penders was elected to a new four-year term.

Incumbent trustees Raymond Kuntz Jr. and Charles Hopson were also re-elected. The seats have four-year terms.

Victor