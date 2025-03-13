Susan B. Anthony’s death honored with the hanging of a wreath

This year marks 119 years since Susan B. Anthony died in her home at 17 Madison Street in Rochester. Each year the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House honors March 13 by hanging a wreath on the front door of Anthony’s long-time residence.

“It's an opportunity for us to honor Susan B Anthony's life and work but also remind folks that there is still a lot more work left to do,” said Allison Hinman, the museum's chief operating officer.

About a dozen women stood outside Anthony’s home on Thursday to witness the violets being hung and to pay their respects to the women’s rights activist who also supported the abolition of slavery and other civil rights movements.

Barbara Hoffman was among the onlookers. She and her family have been living in the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood for almost 45 years. Hoffman said this year’s commemoration was a bit more significant for her.

“Little did I remember that she was 86 and I'm 86,” Hoffman said, “And Susan B. and I share a birthday, February 15. It is amazing.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News A group of women stand outside Susan B Anthony's long-time residence, 17 Madison Street, to honor the date of her passing.

Hoffman and her neighbor Marlene Sutliff usually come out to witness the hanging of Anthony’s wreath each year. Sutliff said they try to do everything to promote Anthony and her beliefs, especially in this current political climate.

“It’s more important, in my opinion, today than it has been since she was around,” Sutliff said. “It's just a scary time to me, and I want us to remember nothing is impossible. That we can go forward with her philosophy. We need to.”

March is national Women's History Month and serves to recognize the contributions women have made to American history and culture. Josie McClary said this makes the celebration of Anthony’s life that more meaningful.

“Susan B Anthony really stood for women's equity, rights and justice, and we still need to fight for that today, because we are still behind,” McClary said.