Found a wild animal in distress? Now there's a hotline for that

Spring is on the way, and the warmer weather often brings people into contact with injured or orphaned wildlife.

This year, a local group of experts has launched a new Finger Lakes wildlife hotline people can call for help. The number is (585) 880-0168.

Callers who find an animal in distress will be connected to the nearest rehabilitator who specializes in that species, whether it is a rabbit, fox, bird, squirrel, or other wild animal, said Kimberly DeFisher, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who spearheaded the effort.

Sixteen rehab specialists across eight counties are linked to the service.

"We wanted to create this resource that would allow finders to not have to call every different rehab area to then be moved to another rehabber. We wanted it to be more streamlined to, honestly, save everybody more time," DeFisher said.

She estimated that, prior to this coordinated effort, rehabilitators would spend anywhere from 50% to 75% of their time on the phone trying to direct people to the appropriate specialist. The new hotline does not currently include rehabilitators who work with animals known to carry and spread rabies, such as skunks, bats, and raccoons.

photo provided An juvenile, orphaned flying squirrel is fed with a syringe.

Callers to the hotline will hear an introductory message with basic information, including why they should never try to feed a wild animal.

"That's actually one of the number one issues we run into that causes orphan wildlife to pass away, because their digestive system isn't ready to take on food," DeFisher said.

Callers then can choose from a menu of options that ultimately will direct them to a rehabilitator, based on the animal's species and their location.

Since all the rehabilitators work on a volunteer basis, they're asking people to consider making donations to cover the costs of the phone service, which are currently $200 a month.

DeFisher rehabilitates foxes and started a nonprofit in 2020 to further that work. She was drawn to their keen intelligence, she said, even though they challenged her at first.

"They are escape artists. They bite, they smell. But I was determined," she said, "and I just ended up clicking with them as a species."