Penfield recognized as a Tree City USA

Penfield is now a Tree City USA .

That means the town has completed a series of requirements set by the Arbor Day Foundation, which awards the designation. That includes enacting a tree care local law, meeting a requirement to budget a certain amount of money for forestry, and holding an annual Arbor Day observance.

Penfield town engineer Mark Valentine said officials are also working on a forestry plan. And this year, the town has plans to continue its tree planting program, with Rothfuss Park, Sherwood Fields, and Shadow Pines planned as recipients.

He also said the town set the Tree City USA designation as a goal in its 2023 Comprehensive Plan and that it's an extension of other town sustainability initiatives.

"We've installed rain gardens throughout the community," Valentine said. "We've installed solar panels. We've done electric car charging stations. I think it's just kind of in keeping with the ongoing efforts that this community has supported."

The designation signifies that a community has demonstrated its commitment to creating and maintaining tree cover. It also makes the town eligible for forestry grants and programs offered through the foundation.

" I think it affirms our commitment to planting new trees in the community, preserving existing trees, making Penfield a green place and a nice place to live," Valentine said.