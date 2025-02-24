SPoT Coffee closing after 25 years on East Avenue

A longtime East End coffee shop is closing. SPoT Coffee is shutting down Sunday after more than 25 years on East Avenue.

The decision to close was a longtime coming, said company spokesman Kevin Kuchta.

"It certainly wasn't made lightly, but is a result of just the sustained decline in sales that's made it extremely challenging on East Avenue to continue operations," he said. "We thank Rochester. It's been wonderful. It's been 25 years. But at one point things come to a close, and that is what's happening right now."

Max Schulte / WXXI News Spot Coffee on East Ave. in Rochester is closing.

News of the closure broke over the weekend when employees put up a sandwich board announced the closing, writing "Sunday 3/2 will be out LAST day! So tip your barista well & wish us luck."

The Canadian-based company was founded in 1995, and operates 13 stores throughout western and central New York. This is the only one closing, Kuchta said.

Business trends nationally point to a growing coffee market, though retail giant Starbucks has seen sales slide over the past year and reportedly is responding with plans for something of a menu and operations makeover. It was not clear what triggered the sales drop at the East Avenue store. The pandemic is often blamed for shifting customer habits. SPot also was shut down for a time last year over health code violations.

Anyone with questions, including to inquire about gift card refunds, can email talk2us@spotcoffee.com.