Trillium opens expanded food pantry to meet a growing need for emergency food

After seeing rising food insecurity in the last five years, Trillium Health decided to expand its food pantry to serve more people.

That $6 million project is now complete, and the pantry opened Thursday at 259 Monroe Avenue in Rochester. It looks and functions like a small grocery store. People come in and choose their own food from the shelves.

"Coming into a food pantry can be, I think, tough for individuals," said Trillium President and CEO Jason Barnecut-Kearns, "and we wanted them to feel comfortable. That's why we went with this model."

A new walk-in freezer and additional refrigerators were installed to accommodate more food. The shelves are lined with everything from fresh produce to milk, cheese, meat, and eggs. Instead of a dozen, the eggs come in a carton of 6, due to the high cost.

"We even have dog food or cat food. We know that our households have their pets as well," Barnecut-Kearns added.

The pantry served 3,113 households in 2024, double the previous year. This January alone, over 1,000 households were served, including 270 households who used it for the first time.

In addition to food, people who visit the pantry will also have access to a medical case manager on site who can help connect them with a primary care physician, pharmacy, transportation or housing.

There is also a "learning kitchen" adjacent to the pantry, where city of Rochester residents with diagnoses such as diabetes, high cholesterol, or hypertension are prescribed fresh food and taught how to prepare it. Trillium operates the program in partnership with Headwater Food Hub and EquiCenter.

Trillium does not question people about their income or need, but households are limited to one food pantry visit per month. Appointments aren't necessary, but they are highly encouraged.

The hours are:

1-4 p.m. on Mondays

9 a.m. - noon and 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays

1-4 p.m. on Thursdays

9 a.m. - noon and 2-4 p.m. on Fridays

Trillium also operates two smaller satellite food pantries at MOCHA Center, 470 W. Main St., and 170 Science Parkway.

More information is available at trillliumhealth.org/food