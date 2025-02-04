State officials to increase access to addiction medicine buprenorphine

The New York State Department of Health is working to increase access to medication that helps treat opioid use disorder.

Buprenorphine is used to manage withdrawal symptoms like cravings, nausea, and body aches. The number of New Yorkers prescribed buprenorphine increased by 7% to 85,000 between 2020 and 2023 according to state data.

“They're quality controlled medications that we can give to a person in order to provide that same neurophysiology that they get when they're actively using things like oxycodone or fentanyl,” said Dr. Stuart MacKay, staff physician at Trillium Health Centers. “But in a much safer way, in a much steadier way in order to allow their brain time to heal.”

MacKay, who also has a specialty in addiction medicine, said he has prescribed this drug to at least 70% of his patients. He said some people may take longer to recover than others, but these medications are lifesaving and extremely important.

Trillium Health Dr. Stuart MacKay says he prescribes buprenorphine to about 70% of his patients at Trillium Health.

“Getting someone on these medications and seeing how quickly the turnaround can happen and how much their life can improve in a short period of time is extremely rewarding to watch,” MacKay said.

State officials said that buprenorphine can reduce the risk of overdose deaths by as much

as 50%. Dr. James McDonald, state health commissioner, said the medicine has proven effective in fighting the overdose epidemic.

“It’s encouraging to see more New Yorkers with access to buprenorphine, but more must be done to reach vulnerable populations and ensure harm reduction services are reaching all communities in New York state,” McDonald said in a news release.

He emphasized that the department would continue to work with its’ state and local partners to “develop innovative outreach and further increase access to this lifesaving medication.”

