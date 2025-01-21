Extreme cold is dangerous for pets, too

Animal advocates often remind people not to leave their pets unattended outdoors or in a car during hot weather, and the same advice applies when it's extremely cold.

Even though they have fur coats, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, just like people are. Especially when wind chill readings are expected to drop as low as -20 degrees on Tuesday night.

"Even sometimes, when they have longer hair, it's not always a double coat that's going to really keep them warm outside. If you're cold outside, a good rule of thumb is that they're probably going to be cold outside too," said Vicky Pape, director of animal placement at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

She said a waterproof jacket can help dogs stay warm if they need to go for a brief walk. And be sure to remove any snow or ice from their fur and paws when they come back inside.

People who feed feral cats in their community are advised to provide heated water bowls and extra food the cats will need as they expend extra energy trying to stay warm.

Lollypop Farm has a list of winter weather tips for pet owners and animal lovers on its website.

If you see a dog left alone outdoors, you can call 911 or the Humane Law Enforcement hotline at (585) 223-6500.