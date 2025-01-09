Macy's to close store at The Mall at Greece Ridge

Macy's, Inc. / provided

The Rochester area will soon be down to just one Macy’s department store. The company announced another 66 store closures on Thursday, and the Macy’s at the Mall at Greece Ridge is among them.

That will leave the store at Eastview Mall in Victor as the only remaining Macy’s in the immediate area. While an exact date for the closure of the Greece store wasn't immediately available, the company said clearance sales will begin in January and will run for approximately 8-12 weeks.

The company said the closure are part of the ‘Bold New Chapter’ strategy announced a year ago, designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth, which included closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period.

At the same time, Macy’s said it will invest in its 350 ‘go-forward’ locations through its fiscal 2026 year.

Reuters noted that Macy’s stock fell more than 15% in the last 12 months and in December, the retailer cut its annual profit forecast due to weak demand for its apparel and shoes.

Macy’s closed a store in Irondequoit at Medley Centre in 2014 and the store at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta closed in 2017.

As the Democrat & Chronicle noted, Macy’s came into the Rochester area in 2006, when Kaufmann’s stores at Greece Ridge, Eastview, Medley Centre and Marketplace Mall were rebranded as Macy’s.