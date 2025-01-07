Paychex to acquire another payroll company in a $4 billion deal

Paychex is making a big purchase. The company announced on Tuesday it is acquiring another payroll company, Paycor, in a deal valued at $4.1 billion.

Paycor is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and has around 2,900 employees and 49,000 clients.

Paychex President and CEO John Gibson said the acquisition is complementary and will help Paychex broaden it suite of AI-driven HR technology capabilities and provide new ways to sustain long-term growth.

The companies did announce that they expect the deal to generate more than $80 million of synergies in the near-term.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

