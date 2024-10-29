Wondering what's on your ballot? Here's how to check

The big day has arrived. You're ready to head to an early voting site — or if it's Nov. 5, your polling place.

But as you're preparing to exercise a crucial right, you start wondering what you will actually be voting on. Well, there's a way to find out.

The Monroe County Board of Elections website has a tool that allows voters to look up all kinds of information, from their party registration to the elected officials representing them.

It also tells them where their Election Day polling sites are, and it provides them with sample ballots — that's where you can see what you'll be voting on. (During early voting, which continues through Nov. 3, voters can go to any designated election site .)

The voter app is available at monroecounty.gov/etc/voter .

Voters in any county can look up similar information through the state Board of Elections at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Once you are at the polls, if someone says you aren't on the list of eligible voters, there are steps you can take. The county Board of Elections recommends requesting an affidavit ballot, which voters complete on the spot. Elections officials later check the ballots against their records to determine whether those individuals were eligible to vote.