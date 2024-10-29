© 2024 WXXI News
Wondering what's on your ballot? Here's how to check

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
A sample ballot showing several national, state, and local races
Provided
/
Monroe County Board of Elections voter app
The front of a sample ballot for a city of Rochester resident who lives in the 138th Assembly District and the state Senate's 55th District.

The big day has arrived. You're ready to head to an early voting site — or if it's Nov. 5, your polling place.

But as you're preparing to exercise a crucial right, you start wondering what you will actually be voting on. Well, there's a way to find out.

The Monroe County Board of Elections website has a tool that allows voters to look up all kinds of information, from their party registration to the elected officials representing them.

It also tells them where their Election Day polling sites are, and it provides them with sample ballots — that's where you can see what you'll be voting on. (During early voting, which continues through Nov. 3, voters can go to any designated election site.)

The voter app is available at monroecounty.gov/etc/voter.

Voters in any county can look up similar information through the state Board of Elections at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Once you are at the polls, if someone says you aren't on the list of eligible voters, there are steps you can take. The county Board of Elections recommends requesting an affidavit ballot, which voters complete on the spot. Elections officials later check the ballots against their records to determine whether those individuals were eligible to vote.

The state Attorney General's Office maintains a website on voting rights and also operates an Election Protection Hotline during early voting and on election days. The volunteers who staff it can work with local Boards of Elections to troubleshoot or resolve issues. That number is (866) 390-2992, and voters can also submit complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
