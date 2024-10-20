Hundreds “Walk With Willow” to support domestic violence survivors in Rochester

Hundreds of participants gathered in downtown Rochester this past weekend for the annual Walk With Willow event, organized by Willow Domestic Violence Center.

The 1.3-mile walk on Sunday raised awareness and funds for survivors of domestic violence, with this year’s fundraising goal set at $50,000, symbolizing the average number of domestic dispute-related 911 calls made annually in Monroe County.

Nicole Morelle, Vice President of Community Engagement, said the event not only raises funds but also expands its reach through participants' networks.

"This event is a great way to raise awareness, because we have over 500 people registered to walk, which means 500 people that put it out to their social channels, to their friends and family," she said.

Participants walked through downtown wearing purple, the color representing domestic violence awareness.

Katherine Heizer, a survivor and registered nurse, said Willow’s support helped her in her healing process.

“For me, it was getting support from Willow, the staff, the counselors. It was very non-judgmental. There were no labels. And I have to say, learning to do self-care again and care about myself, to be the best version of myself with the groups and the support groups was definitely what helped me," she said.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Willow’s free, confidential services, which include a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, and court accompaniment.

Domestic violence affects 1 in 4 people, and events like Walk With Willow raise awareness of the ongoing need for support in the community, according to organizers of Sunday's event.

