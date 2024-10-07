Rochester residents rally at Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Rochester residents united in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Innovative Field this past weekend. Nearly 1,000 participants gathered to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, research, and support.

The event, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association, is part of the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research and unites caregivers, families, and advocates who walk to honor loved ones affected by the disease.

Mike Kearney, co-owner of Senior Care Authority of Rochester, was among those who walked in support of the cause.

“I see firsthand the personal impact it has on families, caregivers who are taking care of a loved one, a spouse who doesn't necessarily even know who they are anymore,” Kearney said. “People don't realize the impact it has in the community.”

Using colored flowers, the Promise Garden at Innovative Field represented the various reasons people gather to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's.



Lori White, a longtime participant who has been involved in the walk for 23 years, continues to walk in memory of her father and three aunts who battled Alzheimer’s.

“The Alzheimer's Association was a great blessing to us. They were with us every step of the way," she said. "We also participate in events like this because it's such an important cause.”

The walk fostered a sense of remembrance and hope, encouraging participants to continue advocating for increased research and support for the growing number of individuals affected by Alzheimer’s.

Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with the disease, and that number is expected to nearly double by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Alzheimer's remains the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, with someone developing the disease every 65 seconds.

