Gates Chili schools propose $88M capital project

The Gates-Chili Central School District is proposing a new phase of school building renovations with an estimated $88 million price tag.

The main goal of the latest capital improvement project proposal is to repair failing infrastructure at school buildings, district leaders said in a school board meeting last week.

“This is a no-frills project,” assistant superintendent Mitchell Ball said. “It's really a project that's looking to help us maintain the district into the future, maintain the services, programs and facilities that we currently have as we look towards the future.”

The project spans all school buildings, as well as the administration building, a food pantry, and transportation operations. It includes roofing and flooring replacements, updating HVAC systems, and renovations to libraries and a school cafeteria.

At Paul Road Elementary School, district leaders also propose adding adaptive playground equipment. At Neil Armstrong Elementary School, a renovated library media center is in the plan.

“When we're looking at priorities, we have our building condition surveys, making sure that we are being responsible in our financial planning, both short and long term,” superintendent Chris Dailey said. “Making sure that we're maintaining everything while also thinking about what our needs will be down the road for our students and community.”

While the project could cost tens of millions of dollars, Ball said taxpayers will not foot the bill.

“The Board of Education has been doing a really great job of prudently saving in our capital reserve so that we don't have that impact on the tax levy,” he said.

The Gates Chili school board will consider putting the project to a community vote. If members approve that, a referendum vote would likely take place on Feb. 5.

If approved, the project could begin in early 2025.