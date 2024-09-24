© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WXXI Business Report: Spectrum announces enhancements to products and services

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:30 AM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • Spectrum announces enhancements to its cable and internet products, in the hopes of both attracting new customers and retaining current subscribers.
  • The latest data from the NY State Labor Dept. reports gains in private sector jobs in August, with the healthcare and leisure and hospitality sectors leading the way.
  • And the RPO announces a new Chair of its Board of Directors, with challenges that include growing the next generation of patrons.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman