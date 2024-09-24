WXXI Business Report: Spectrum announces enhancements to products and services
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Spectrum announces enhancements to its cable and internet products, in the hopes of both attracting new customers and retaining current subscribers.
- The latest data from the NY State Labor Dept. reports gains in private sector jobs in August, with the healthcare and leisure and hospitality sectors leading the way.
- And the RPO announces a new Chair of its Board of Directors, with challenges that include growing the next generation of patrons.