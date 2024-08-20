Rochester offers new mobile parking app

The city of Rochester is unveiling a new way to pay for parking on city streets.

Mayor Malik Evans said on Monday that the city has launched a new mobile parking app, where drivers can pay through their mobile device at select parking meters. He said the city continues to modernize its metered parking technologies, and the new app, Evans said, will “increase flexibility and convenience for those who work, play and visit our city.”

It uses an app by the company Flowbird, and once you sign up with that app, you enter your license plate number, how long you want to park for and your payment information. There is a $0.35 processing fee.

Drivers can also pay by text, where they send a text to the number displayed on the pay station or the parking meter. The motorist then gets a text back, that directs them to a secure link to enter the vehicle information.

Drivers paying with their smartphone will not have to put the paper pay station receipt on their dashboard as they do now. Parking enforcement will scan a vehicle’s registration to make sure the spot is paid for.

Officials said the new app will also increase flexibility for people parking their cars who then want to move to a different parking spot in the city.

“If someone is conducting business at City Hall or the County Office building, or is downtown for a festival or event, they can move their vehicle to a different valid parking location and keep using the same paid time until their original meter session runs out,” said Sarah Nowack, the city’s Parking Director.

Drivers can still pay for parking using a credit card or coins at pay stations and parking meters. For more information visit: www.CityofRochester.Gov/OnStreetParking