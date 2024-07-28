Rochester Police say several people shot in Maplewood Park on Sunday, one of them fatally

Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident in Maplewood Park early Sunday evening that saw seven people shot, one of them fatally.

Details are still sketchy, but police say at about 6:20 p.m., they responded to the park on Bridge View Drive for a report of shots fired. They found multiple gunshot victims at a large gathering in the park.

RPD says besides the fatality, another person appears to have life-threatening injuries. Police say it’s unclear at this point what led up to the shooting, as well as how many people were firing guns.

Police noted that there are numerous videos circulating on social media and urge anyone with video or details about the shooting to call 911, 311 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9500, the Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 423-9300, email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov or utilize the ReportIt app.

The mass shooting followed at least two other homicides in recent days.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to the area near Sherman St. and Lyell Ave., and found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital. RPD says that drugs were being sold at the building on Sherman St. where the man was found, but it will take an investigation to determine whether the murder is linked to the drug trade.

And police are also investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday night at a corner store at 917 North St.

Police say that incident took the life of 38-year-old Christopher Austin. Police say when Austin went to that store, he was confronted by 45-year-old Herbert Montgomery, who is accused of stabbing Austin in the neck and killed him.

Montgomery is charged with 2nd degree murder, and police say he is a twice-convicted felon who is currently on federal probation after a drug conviction.

Police also charged 42-year-old Sara Lee McFadden, accusing her of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Austin’s death.

