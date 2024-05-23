Rochester school board taps Demario Strickland to serve as interim superintendent

Rochester City School District Demario Strickland, who has been serving as Deputy Supt. of Teaching and Learning at the Rochester City School District since March 2023, was chosen on Thursday, 5/23/24 as Interim Supt. He will start the job on July 1, replacing Supt. Carmine Peluso who is leaving to become Superintendent at the Churchville-Chili School District.

There is a new interim superintendent coming into the Rochester City School District.

The city school board on Thursday appointed Demario Strickland, who has been serving as Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning since March 2023, to take on the interim superintendent role effective July 1.

He will take over the top spot after current Superintendent Carmine Peluso leaves on June 30 to take over as Supt. of the Churchville-Chili School District.

Board President Cynthia Elliott said the board is “thrilled to have Mr. Strickland as our district’s Interim Superintendent. With his extensive background and proven leadership, we are confident he will guide us through this transitional period with grace and effectiveness…”

Strickland will inherit a school reconfiguration plan and a budget that is no longer bolstered by federal pandemic relief funds.

He said that he “will uphold a collective promise to empower students, families and staff with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed through the initiatives started under Dr. Peluso’s leadership."

After Peluso announced his planned departure in late March, school board members set out to find a temporary replacement for him. Initially, the members set a goal of two weeks to select a replacement, but the process has carried on beyond that timeframe.

Peluso said accepting the Churchville-Chili job was the best decision for himself and his family.

Rochester Teachers Association Adam Urbanski said micromanagement and harassment from two school board members led to Peluso's departure.



