Pieces of two former hotels in downtown Rochester are falling off — again

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT
Orange barricades extend along the streets surrounding the Hotel Cadillac in downtown Rochester. A bent table frame is shown on the sidewalk. Some of the letters on the hotel sign are missing.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
The city extended barricades on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, surrounding the former Hotel Cadillac and one-time Richford Hotel nearby after parts of both buildings fell off onto the sidewalk below. The buildings have had similar problems in the past. No building debris was visible Wednesday morning but there was a bent table frame overturned on the sidewalk.

Work should begin in the coming days to shore up the parapet of the former Hotel Cadillac after parts of the building fell off onto the sidewalk below.

Nobody was injured. The city has blocked off sections of the adjacent streets, also pointing to repeat problems of debris again falling from the former Richford Hotel.

The city has been pushing for redevelopment of the blighted, century-old properties, meeting frequently with developers. The two structures sit at the southeast edge of the Midtown block and require considerable investment.

“It is a high priority for everyone right now, to make sure everything gets fixed and no more pieces fall off,” said Robert Cain, director of real estate development with Pittsford-based CSD Housing.

Wind and water damage has caused some of the decorative elements to break free on both structures. The same happened last year and, with the Richford, the year before that.

Orange, plastic barricades extend along Chestnut Street surrounding the former Hotel Cadillac (foreground) and Richford hotel building (background), also blocking a portion of Elm Street. The city extended the barricades Tuesday, April 23, 2024, after parts of both buildings fell off, posing a risk to passersby.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Barricades extend along Chestnut Street surrounding the former Hotel Cadillac (foreground) and Richford hotel building (background), also blocking a portion of Elm Street. The city extended the barricades Tuesday, April 23, 2024, after parts of both buildings fell off, posing a risk to passersby.

Work being planned on the Hotel Cadillac would remove any loose items and encapsulate the rest to prevent further damage and risk.

CSD Housing has site control, but it has faced delays in securing tax credits. The latest projection is to line up financing and start work in spring 2024, Cain said. Initial estimates put the renovation at $19 million, converting the building into 42 apartments.

Plans for the Richford call for a $20 million makeover turning the building into market-rate apartments, plus offices, street-level retail and a rooftop patio.

Last year the city set a demolition hearing for the Richford, trying to force action on that building.

At the time, the administration said that the fact the building had sat behind barricades for a year was a clear indication of the hazard it posed in a high-traffic area. Representatives of that property were back at City Hall on Wednesday morning but not immediately available for comment.

A rendering shows the former Richford Hotel on Chestnut Street between Midtown and the East End remade into The Richford Lots. The view is looking northwest with the Hotel Cadillac in the background.
Today the barricades have been extended. There were no signs of building debris — just a bent metal table frame overturned and strung with caution tape on the sidewalk adjacent to the Hotel Cadillac.

Both buildings are owned by limited liability companies, with the Richford tracing back to Judith Hain of Irondequoit., and the Cadillac to Christa Companies, records show.
