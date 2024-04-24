Pieces of two former hotels in downtown Rochester are falling off — again

Work should begin in the coming days to shore up the parapet of the former Hotel Cadillac after parts of the building fell off onto the sidewalk below.

Nobody was injured. The city has blocked off sections of the adjacent streets, also pointing to repeat problems of debris again falling from the former Richford Hotel.

The city has been pushing for redevelopment of the blighted, century-old properties, meeting frequently with developers. The two structures sit at the southeast edge of the Midtown block and require considerable investment.

“It is a high priority for everyone right now, to make sure everything gets fixed and no more pieces fall off,” said Robert Cain, director of real estate development with Pittsford-based CSD Housing.

Wind and water damage has caused some of the decorative elements to break free on both structures. The same happened last year and, with the Richford, the year before that.

Brian Sharp / WXXI News Barricades extend along Chestnut Street surrounding the former Hotel Cadillac (foreground) and Richford hotel building (background), also blocking a portion of Elm Street. The city extended the barricades Tuesday, April 23, 2024, after parts of both buildings fell off, posing a risk to passersby.

Work being planned on the Hotel Cadillac would remove any loose items and encapsulate the rest to prevent further damage and risk.

CSD Housing has site control, but it has faced delays in securing tax credits. The latest projection is to line up financing and start work in spring 2024, Cain said. Initial estimates put the renovation at $19 million, converting the building into 42 apartments.

Plans for the Richford call for a $20 million makeover turning the building into market-rate apartments, plus offices, street-level retail and a rooftop patio.

Last year the city set a demolition hearing for the Richford, trying to force action on that building.

At the time, the administration said that the fact the building had sat behind barricades for a year was a clear indication of the hazard it posed in a high-traffic area. Representatives of that property were back at City Hall on Wednesday morning but not immediately available for comment.

Today the barricades have been extended. There were no signs of building debris — just a bent metal table frame overturned and strung with caution tape on the sidewalk adjacent to the Hotel Cadillac.

Both buildings are owned by limited liability companies, with the Richford tracing back to Judith Hain of Irondequoit., and the Cadillac to Christa Companies, records show.

