A proposed Underground Railroad corridor highlighting Harriet Tubman's fight for freedom



Using the dramatic history of Harriet Tubman to teach, inspire and help boost tourism efforts, are all some of the goals in a proposed Underground Railroad Corridor in New York state.

It would be a 500-mile route that would traverse the state.

Organizers of the effort to mark the life of Tubman, who escaped slavery in Maryland and went back on numerous occasions to help free more enslaved people, want to establish a route that goes through 21 counties, including Monroe.

Karen Kuhl is a member of the Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State (URCNYS) which is working on the project, and noted that besides using this proposed corridor to highlight Tubman’s fight for freedom, what Tubman fought for is still a relevant topic today.

“She stood with the suffrage movements, demanding rights for women,” said Kuhl. “Her story continues, her struggle continues, her fight for freedom continues and her legacy is carried on by many individuals, who they see her as a North Star, trying to follow her examples and standing up for equal rights today.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News A statue honoring Harriet Tubman was unveiled on Sept. 2, 2022, in Rochester’s Washington Square Park. It was part of a traveling exhibit around the country, in honor of the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth.

Kuhl said the proposed corridor could include a variety of locations, including parts of the Erie Canal, museums and hiking trails, with information along the way to talk about the efforts of Tubman and other abolitionists.

Kuhl added that the corridor could also boost tourism efforts around the state, including along the Erie Canal.

“When we go from Albany, across to Auburn, Geneva, Rochester, Lockport, Niagara Falls and Buffalo, a lot of that follows the route of the canalway,” said Kuhl, “so there’s a lot of additional outdoor product they can enjoy, and the canalway played an important role for freedom seekers.”

Kuhl said the proposed corridor could include a variety of venues, including museums, hiking rails and other spots where people could learn more about Harriet Tubman. She said the process for getting a state designation for the proposed Tubman Corridor is likely to take some time before there is final approval.

There is an informational session about the proposed Underground Railroad corridor on Monday, at 6:00 p.m., at Legacy Drama House, 112 Webster Ave. in Rochester.

