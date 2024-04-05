University of Rochester students document the Sun for NASA scientists during eclipse

Three University of Rochester students are working on a NASA citizen science project capturing images of the Sun during the eclipse.

The Sun is estimated to be 4.6-billion-years old. It's a yellow dwarf star, and we’re still learning new things about it.

WXXI’s Education reporter Noelle Evans met up with three University of Rochester students who will contribute to scientific studies of one of the Sun’s most active phases.

What follows is the transcript of a story aired on WXXI.

ASAD SHAHAB: Hi, I'm Asad Shahab, first year at University of Rochester, trying to get a telescope set up for the Eclipse.

Asad Shahab A composite image of the partial Solar eclipse observed on October 25, 2022, from Lahore, Pakistan.

NOELLE EVANS: Where did this come from?

SHAHAB: So, this is all sponsored by NASA and the Southwest Research Institution (sic). These are one of the 35 telescopes sets which will be with teams across the U.S. trying to get images of the Sun. The Sun's activity is increasing and increasing, compared to the last major solar eclipse that happened in 2017 where the Sun was at its minimum.

ADAM BOWEN: Hi, my name is Adam. I'm from England. I'm a freshman at the University of Rochester. The entire kind of purpose from NASA here was just to compare data from the solar maximum to the solar minimum, really. And I think just that contrast in data, which is something that's amazing to be part of, knowing that we're going to be contributing to research in this field, is something we're all very proud of, and very humbled to be a part of for sure.

MICHAEL KOOMSON: My name is Michael Koomson, I'm a first year at the University of Rochester. I'm a computer science major. Doing something like this maybe will make me more interested in having a career at NASA potentially. Who knows, maybe I can be a programmer for them.

EVANS: So, I'd take it for everybody here, like, your family back home is not going to be in the path of totality.

ALL: Right. No.

EVANS: When you're talking to them about this, like, what are some of those conversations like?

KOOMSON: My dad, he thought I’d be, like, messing around with computers and things of that sort. So yeah, doing something as monumental as this, it's pretty crazy.

Asad Shahab, Adam Bowen, Michael Koomson Sunspots dominate the Solar Surface in an astro-photograph captured with the CATE telescope on March 24, 2024, from Rochester, NY. CATE stands for Citizen Continental-America Telescope Eclipse 2024 science experiment.

EVANS: How high at the stakes?

SHAHAB: I mean, when you get data for NASA, you can’t — we can't just miss out.

EVANS: Well, this looks, I mean, maybe it's not set up yet. I'm like, ‘this looks different from a telescope I've usually seen,’ and that's because it's not all put together yet. (laughs) Sorry.

BOWEN: Very nearly, just the wiring left to do.

SHAHAB: Hopefully, once these clouds get out of the way, we'll be able to look at the Sun through the eyepiece.

EVANS: With just the Sun being, you know, naked as it is right now, can you see anything with this telescope?

SHAHAB: Yes, you can see the solar disk. And in last week's observation, there were a few very big sunspots in the middle of the Sun. The size of those are huge. They look extremely small, they’re like, their diameters are probably multiple Earths.

EVANS: What's it feel like when you see something like that?

SHAHAB: It Just shows how insignificant you are in this universe. It's essentially what's keeping us all alive and you’re just looking at through a telescope.

EVANS (laughs) Just taking in how little you matter.

SHAHAB: Yep.

Asad Shahab Image of the Full Buck Moon captured on July 13, 2022, from Lahore Pakistan.

BOWEN: (laughs) That was so cringe. (laughs) The insignificance realization. I don't know, we're all friends. We can all joke about these kinds of things. It's why we're such a good team. Plus, we all come from different backgrounds as well. So, we all have our own stories, our own ‘aha’ moments of when we've fallen in love with astronomy in our own ways.

EVANS: What was your ‘aha’ moment?

SHAHAB: Yeah, I've been doing astrophotography for a few years now. I used to have a telescope back home.

EVANS: When you say back home, where's back home?

SHAHAB: Pakistan. It all started with my mother. She’s into astronomy a lot. I remember first, nights out in the north under the mountains, clear skies, looking at the stars, the Milky Way rising, and it all clicked. And here I am with another telescope in the U.S.

BOWEN: Because those feelings for us were so strong, we often think about ‘what if someone else who stood where I once was had a similar experience and how magical that would be for them.’ You don't even have to be in the path of totality, just such an event occurring is such an opportunity for falling in love with science.

