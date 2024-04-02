Rochester's Blue Cross Arena seeking new operator after Amerks owner opts out

The owners of the Rochester Americans and Buffalo Sabres have notified the city they no longer wants to operate Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial.

Mayor Malik Evans made the announcement Tuesday in a news release, explaining that the city now will issue a request for proposals to find a new operator for the 14,000-seat city-owned area.

The city's news release states that the company opting out of the contract “does not affect the Rochester Americans’ or Knighthawks’ occupancy of the arena.” And, according to city spokeswoman Barbara Pierce, the move has “nothing to do with ownership of the teams or the affiliation of the teams.”

Rochester Arena, LLC (RA) signed on to run the arena back in October 2019. That was a 15-year deal. The contract allowed RA to opt out of the license agreement with 180 days advance written notice to the city.

RA is affiliated with Sabres and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula who last summer dissolved parent company Pegula Sports and Entertainment. At the time, a company spokesperson said the shift would "not affect the day-to-day operations here in Rochester,” and that the plan was to "continue to oversee operations of the arena and all the teams under the Pegula ownership will continue to operate as their own entities similarly to how they have been.”

This past December, the city and RA signed a Memorandum of Understanding that established three new dates by which written notice of RA’s intent to opt-out needed to be provided: Jan. 31, Feb. 29, and Mar. 31, 2024. RA provided written notice to the city last Thursday, on March 28.

The organization issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We have made the decision to opt out of our license agreement with the City of Rochester for the operation and management of Blue Cross Arena. This opt out is specific to the operation and management of the arena and the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks remain committed to the city of Rochester. We look forward to continued conversations with the City of Rochester in the spirit of our great partnership through our teams as both parties do their due diligence throughout the RFP process for management of the arena.”

RA will continue operating the arena through April 30, 2025, under the terms of the MOU.

“The April 30 date allows for a six-month transitional period for a new Arena operator, which would begin their work in October,” the city news release states

The arena is slated to undergo a $7 million upgrade. Recent investments have been made updating the visiting locker room and concession. A planned riverside addition “would expand the concourse level concession area to an open, club seating concept to allow more access to the venue,” according to the city.

“The Blue Cross Arena is one of the jewels that keeps our city vibrant,” Evans said in a statement. “We continue to build tremendous momentum in redefining our center city as a place where people desire to live, work, and play, and the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial is central to that goal.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

