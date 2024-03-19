Body discovered in the Highland Park Reservoir

Rochester Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Highland Park Reservoir on Tuesday morning.

Police got the call at about 8 a.m., and the RPD Scuba team was called in to recover what appeared to be a deceased adult from the water.

RPD has been in contact with the city water bureau, and have been told that the reservoir was immediately bypassed as soon as the discovery was made.

Officials say the drinking water has been tested and there are no safety issues at this time associated with drinking water.

Circumstances involving the death are still under investigation.