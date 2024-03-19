© 2024 WXXI News
Body discovered in the Highland Park Reservoir

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:37 AM EDT
A police officer inside a Rochester police cruiser.
James Brown/WXXI News file photo
WXXI News
A police officer inside a Rochester police cruiser.

Rochester Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Highland Park Reservoir on Tuesday morning. 

Police got the call at about 8 a.m., and the RPD Scuba team was called in to recover what appeared to be a deceased adult from the water. 

RPD has been in contact with the city water bureau, and have been told that the reservoir was immediately bypassed as soon as the discovery was made. 

Officials say the drinking water has been tested and there are no safety issues at this time associated with drinking water. 

Circumstances involving the death are still under investigation.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
