© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plane slides off runway at Rochester Airport

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST
New signage unveiled in Monroe County on Sunday for the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
New signage unveiled in Monroe County on Sunday for the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

A commercial jet slid off the runway at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday afternoon just after it arrived.

No one was injured. It involved an American Airlines regional jet traveling from Philadelphia with 50 passengers and 3 crewmembers.

It was AA Flight 5811, an E-145 Embraer aircraft, and the incident happened around 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for the airport says that while turning onto a taxi-way, the jet veered into the grass.

The exact cause is not determined yet, although there was some light snow in the area at the time.

Passengers were moved to the main terminal by bus.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman