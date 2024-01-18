Plane slides off runway at Rochester Airport

A commercial jet slid off the runway at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday afternoon just after it arrived.

No one was injured. It involved an American Airlines regional jet traveling from Philadelphia with 50 passengers and 3 crewmembers.

It was AA Flight 5811, an E-145 Embraer aircraft, and the incident happened around 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for the airport says that while turning onto a taxi-way, the jet veered into the grass.

The exact cause is not determined yet, although there was some light snow in the area at the time.

Passengers were moved to the main terminal by bus.