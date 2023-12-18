City R-Centers will change hours to align with school breaks

The City of Rochester has made some changes at its recreation centers to better coordinate with the schedules of city school district students.

Mayor Malik Evans recently announced that winter programming at the city neighborhood R-Centers will change their operating hours to align with the school district’s extended recess periods later this month and also in February.

Evans noted that the R-Centers “offer a wide range of programs, services and activities to keep our young people active and engaged while providing working parents the reassurance that their children are with caring adults when school is not in session.”

Winter recreation programs include traditional sports and athletic activities, and there are also academic enrichment programs such as computer coding classes, nature exploration, gaming and ceramics.

City Commissioner of Recreation and Human Services Shirley Green said that “This year’s winter offerings at City R-Centers total more than 200 programs that offer children opportunities to have fun while learning at the same time.”

Most City R-Centers are open from 2 to 9 p.m. during the school year. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 26 through 29; and Feb. 20 through 23. The R-Centers will be closed on city holidays that fall on Dec. 25; Jan 1; Feb. 12 and 19; and March 29.

Rochester will also continue its pilot program to offer social, emotional health and wellness services with certified mental health counselors at four R-Centers.