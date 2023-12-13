SEIU union workers seeking better pay and benefits strike outside Strong Memorial Hospital

Hundreds of protesters dressed in purple, gold and white marched outside UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, chanting in unison:

“What do you want?”

“Contracts!”

“When do you want it?”

“Now!”

“If you don’t get it ...”

“Shut ’em down!”

The protesters included members from 1199 SEIU and 200United SEIU unions, supporters and friends fighting for what they called fair and equitable contracts. Some, like Robin Wilcox Davis, started picketing at 6 a.m.

“I hope that you all see that we are not willing to stand down,” Wilcox said, referring to UR Medicine’s management. “That we are willing to go all the way for what we deserve.”

Wilcox has been a cook’s helper for 11 years at the River Campus and is a negotiating member of the unions’ bargaining committee.

“This is the year of the union,” she said. “We're not giving up. So come to the table and do what's right.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News SEIU union members who work as patient caregivers and service workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Strong Memorial Hospital strike outside the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The unions have been negotiating with the University of Rochester since late August. Although the sides reached agreement on non-economic issues, there’s no consensus on wage increases and quality benefits.

“This institution should be ashamed, because the workers are definitely disappointed,” said Tracey Harrison, 1199 SEIU vice president.

Harrison has said that a strike was not part of the unions’ initial plan, but they felt forced to do it.

“Unfortunately, with inflation, rent has gone up, child care expenses have gone up, groceries have gone up, gas has gone up — and you have folks who are working multiple jobs just to try to make ends meet,” he said.

@1199SEIU patient caregivers and hospital service workers on strike at URMC Wednesday morning. Alex Colon and Ana Kendrick have both worked at Strong for over 20 years share why they’re on the picket line. @WXXINews pic.twitter.com/46Iqcmc2lR — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) December 13, 2023

Harrison said the university needs to take care of their employees by providing a livable wage.

In a statement, the university said it's been "negotiating in good faith since late August" with the unions. It also said that it remains willing to negotiate "a fair and equitable contract."

The university also stated that contingency plans were in place to ensure that day-to-day operations would continue during the strike — including beyond Wednesday, if necessary.

"In the event of a prolonged strike, University officials are confident that campus operations would continue as normal without interruption," the statement read.

The strike is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Harrison said he anticipates returning to the bargaining table on Monday.

“This (the strike) right here does not help anyone,” Harrison said. “But what it does do is send a strong message to the employer how essential these individuals are.”