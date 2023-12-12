Mother accused of starving 1-year-old to death

A 1-year-old boy was found dead in a closet in a Park Square apartment, prompting the arrest of his mother on a charge of second-degree murder.

Passion Anderson, 34, was arraigned on the charge Monday and she pleaded not guilty. She was charged on the grounds of depraved indifference, which state penal law defines as “an utter disregard for the value of human life — a willingness to act, not because he or she means to cause grievous harm (to the person who is killed), but because he or she simply does not care whether or not grievous harm will result.”

Rochester police were called to the apartment building on Nov. 2 for a report of an unresponsive child. The former Manhattan Square Apartments is on the southern edge of downtown. Inside, responders found the body of the baby, William Nichols, in an apartment closet. Investigators determined the child likely died from extreme malnourishment and dehydration, according to a news release from the department.

The indictment cites an incident date of July 12, which law enforcement officials said was the last time Nichols was seen alive. How long Nichols was dead has not yet been determined.

A spokesperson for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on specifics of the case.

Anderson’s indictment was unsealed in her presence at Rochester General Hospital on Tuesday. Officials have not said why she was at the hospital. After her arraignment she was remanded into custody without bail, according to state court records.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.

