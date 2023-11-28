The SHED at RIT combines different disciplines in a light-filled space

Officials at the Rochester Institute of Technology are showing off the progress made in a major new building on campus.

It’s called ‘The Shed,’ which stands for Student Hall for Exploration and Development, and the mostly glass and metal building is unlike any other facility at that university in Henrietta.

For one thing, unlike many other buildings at RIT, this one is not made of red brick.

The $120 million project, which began construction in 2020, includes nearly 2,300 pieces of glass on both the exterior and interior of the building, and 2,700 pieces of aluminum composite material.

Oh, and it does have one token brick, located in a first-floor display case.

Officials said it is the biggest capital project since the Henrietta campus opened in 1968.

Max Schulte / WXXI News RIT President David Munson, walks through the Student Hall for Exploration and Development, or SHED, a $120 million facility designed to serve as the university's creative hub.

The building, located near the Polisseni ice rink, features a huge, light-filled atrium, where students gather and informally collaborate.

And that’s the whole idea, according to RIT President David Munson. He noted that a lot of RIT students have interests that go beyond science and technology.

“We attract all of these STEM kinds of students, probably about 70% of our student body are in what I call hardcore STEM areas such as engineering and computing and science. But a whole lot of those students are actually very artistic,” said Munson.

The SHED includes several ‘makerspaces’ including woodworking, metal shop, 3D printers, laser cutters, electronics and textiles.

But the complex also features the performing arts, with the Sklarsky Glass Box Theater, which includes louvers within the glass walls to provide daylight and blackout modes.

Talitha Sutton is a computer engineering technology student, and she likes the idea that the new facility includes both engineering courses and the performing arts.

“Because a lot of students in engineering, they do take a couple of performing arts classes in general or their scholarship is based off a performing art, so they kind of need it in a way anyway. I think it is pretty helpful,” said Sutton.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Finishing touches are still going up in the Sklarsky Glass Box Theater. RIT describes the space as part black-box theater, part exhibit space that seats up to 185 people for experimental performances and various exhibits in RIT’s Student Hall for Exploration and Development, or SHED. The $120 million facility designed to serve as the university's creative hub.

Theodore Rockey is a mechanical engineering technology major, and he also likes the mash-up of different academic and performance disciplines in the new SHED space.

“We get a lot of different experiences with all the different machinery and equipment,” said Rocky, and he noted that “it is not limited to what classes you're taking. Every student is exposed to many other students with their different majors and their different classes and projects.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News RIT’s Student Hall for Exploration and Development, or SHED is a $120 million facility designed to serve as the university's creative hub. The building combines makerspaces, performing arts stages and studios, some of which are still in the final stages of completion. The four-story atrium is the core of the building and designed to be of the highest-profile public spaces on campus.

The RIT president said that a main concept with the new complex is to bring together all a number of different disciplines together to help spark students’ creativity.

Munson said that can add up to the kind of engineering or other types of students that many creative companies are looking for.

“You think of a company like Apple, where yes, Apple has wonderful technology, but their competitors have the same technology. But Apple distinguishes itself with design, and I think RIT is one of the schools that is graduating students who are prepared to work for that kind of company, or invent the next company,” said Munson.

The SHED complex at RIT is mostly done, students are taking classes there, but some work on the construction is also still going on at the same time. RIT officials expect that to be wrapped up in mid-January.

