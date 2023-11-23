Drivers offered last-minute help for DMV-required vision test

Black Friday is not just for shopping for some drivers in New York state.

Monroe County is offering help for those who need to meet a state-required vision test deadline.



Although county offices are closed on Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday period, County Clerk Jamie Romeo said that the Greece DMV located at the Mall at Greece Ridge will be open Friday morning, Nov. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

That’s because Romeo said there are more than 2,000 county residents at risk of having their driver’s license suspended for failing to submit to a vision test.

This dates back to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the NYS DMV allowed drivers whose IDs expired between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 to renew online by self-certifying their vision.

In October, the state sent a notice to about 95,000 New Yorkers tell them they needed to submit a new vision test to avoid having their license suspended on December 1.

And last week, Monroe County sent out 2,800 letters to residents telling them their license could be suspended because of not complying with the state DMV requirement.

Drivers in this predicament can also go to a provider from the DMV Vision Registry if they are trying to meet the state’s Sunday deadline.

