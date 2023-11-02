© 2023 WXXI News
Body found in the Genesee River identified as missing UR professor

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
The body found in the Genesee River on Tuesday in downtown Rochester has been identified as that of a missing University of Rochester professor. 

Police said on Wednesday that the Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as that of 44-year-old Heikki Rantakari. 

RPD said the investigation into Rantakari’s death has not found any signs of criminal activity and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

Late last week, police said they had video from the early morning hours of October 21 that showed Rantakari falling from the pedestrian bridge at the end of Bragdon Place, into the river. 

He had been originally reported missing a few days before that.

 
