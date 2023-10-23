© 2023 WXXI News
Li-Cycle to pause construction work on Rochester project

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
The Li-Cycle property at Eastman Business Park in Greece, in a photo taken earlier this year when Sen. Schumer announced that the lithium-ion battery recycler was awarded a $375 million federal loan that would help create 270 jobs at the business park. On Monday, 10/23/23, Li-Cycle announced it is pausing construction on its Rochester Hub Project.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Li-Cycle, the Canadian company planning a major expansion of its facilities in Rochester, announced on Monday that it is “pausing construction work” on its Rochester Hub project, pending a comprehensive review of the strategy for the project.

The company, which recycles lithium-ion batteries, has two facilities at Eastman Business Park. One is a “spoke” facility that employs about 40 people. Recycled material then goes to the “hub” facility and is processed to create battery-grade lithium, nickel and cobalt.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said last February that Li-Cycle had been awarded a $375 million federal loan that will help create 270 jobs at the hub facility.

The statement released by Li-Cycle on Monday said that the company has recently experienced escalating construction costs, and because of that, its Board of Directors decided to pause construction work on the Rochester Hub, pending a review of the project.

The company said it continues to work closely with the U.S. Dept. of Energy in connection with that $375 million loan commitment.

Li-Cycle also said that as previously mentioned, engineering and procurement for the project are largely complete, with the current focus having been on construction activities at the site at the Eastman Business Park.

This story includes reporting by WXXI's Brian Sharp. This is a developing story, check back for further details

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
