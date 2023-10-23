Li-Cycle to pause construction work on Rochester project

Li-Cycle, the Canadian company planning a major expansion of its facilities in Rochester, announced on Monday that it is “pausing construction work” on its Rochester Hub project, pending a comprehensive review of the strategy for the project.

The company, which recycles lithium-ion batteries, has two facilities at Eastman Business Park. One is a “spoke” facility that employs about 40 people. Recycled material then goes to the “hub” facility and is processed to create battery-grade lithium, nickel and cobalt.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said last February that Li-Cycle had been awarded a $375 million federal loan that will help create 270 jobs at the hub facility.

The statement released by Li-Cycle on Monday said that the company has recently experienced escalating construction costs, and because of that, its Board of Directors decided to pause construction work on the Rochester Hub, pending a review of the project.

The company said it continues to work closely with the U.S. Dept. of Energy in connection with that $375 million loan commitment.

Li-Cycle also said that as previously mentioned, engineering and procurement for the project are largely complete, with the current focus having been on construction activities at the site at the Eastman Business Park.

This story includes reporting by WXXI's Brian Sharp. This is a developing story, check back for further details

