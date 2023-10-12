Caldwell to end manufacturing operations locally but keep HQ here

www.caldwellmfgco.com



Manufacturing operations are ending in the Rochester area for a more than century-old company.

Caldwell Manufacturing, located on Manitou Rd. makes hardware used by window and door manufacturers.

Its history dates back to 1888, and the corporation has filed a required notice with the NY State Labor Dept. announcing that it will close its manufacturing plant, resulting in a loss of 41 jobs.

The company’s chief operating officer, Josh Larson, says the decision to end manufacturing operations locally says that decision is related to pressures on the housing industry.

But Larson says the company will still employ a number of people locally, since they will keep a corporate headquarters in the Rochester area. They are looking for a new location.

Also, the company will be using the name of its corporate parent, Assa Abloy, a Sweden-based global manufacturer. Assa Abloy acquired Caldwell last year.

Caldwell still has some other manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Mexico.

Larson says that the Caldwell name will remain as the name of one of its product lines.

