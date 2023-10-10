Hundreds pack Temple B'rith Kodesh for vigil in support of Israel

Rochester area Jews, political leaders and other community members gathered Monday night to show their support for Israel as it battles Hamas attacks.

Under heavy security, nearly 2,000 people filled Temple B’rith Kodesh to lend their voices in support of Israel. They heard from Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25), and other local leaders - and from those with close ties to Israel.

Four "shinshinim," 18-year-old Israeli youths doing their year of service as ambassadors to the Rochester community, shared their fears.

"The last few days have been extremely difficult and scary for us,” said one of the young people, “skipping a heartbeat every time we get a phone call, constantly checking with our family, friends and classmates. This is now our reality."

Dalit Spindel moved from Haifa to Rochester with her family a few years ago, and was just back in Israel for her father’s birthday.

"Saturday morning, I woke up to an impossible emotional conflict - choose between remaining in Israel to support my family and my first home of 30 years or board an El Al flight, escape the insanity and embrace my children and husband in our Rochester home,” said Spindel.

Scott Fybush / WXXI News Nearly 2,000 people filled Temple B'rith Kodesh in Brighton on Monday night, Oct. 10, 2023, for a vigil in support of those affected by the weekend attack against Israel. Among those taking part in the event, four 18-year-old Israeli youth, doing their year of service as ‘ambassadors’ to the Rochester community.



Their stories helped move the community to support a fund started by the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.

"We have raised already over two million dollars for humanitarian efforts on the ground that will go immediately to Israel,” said executive director for the federation, Meredith Dragon, “and we're looking to raise at least another two to three million dollars more because we know the needs are going to be so significant."

Dragon said she's afraid that need will continue for some time to come, in a conflict she says may have barely begun.

Senior Rabbi at B’rith Kodesh, Peter Stein read a message from another Rochester rabbi, Avi Kilimnick who moved to Israel last year, sharing his concern for his safety.

Stein also noted that the nearly 2,000 people at the Monday event in Brighton attended without incident.

"We've been working very, very closely with the Jewish Federation security director, with the Brighton town police, the Monroe County sheriff’s, the state police, the FBI, every level of law enforcement is taking this very, very seriously and providing us with a safe atmosphere," said Stein.