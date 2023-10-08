NYS works to enhance security in wake of attack on Israel; local Jewish Federation helps coordinate support

Governor Kathy Hochul is among the state officials speaking out against the weekend violence by Palestinian militants who attacked Israel over the weekend. Hundreds are reported killed in Israel after the attack by members of Hamas.

Israeli media report that more than 600 Israeli civilians, including women and children, and soldiers were killed in the surprise attack with more than 1,800 injured.

In response, Israel has conducted hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Officials say more than 300 Palestinians have been killed, including children, and more than 2,000 have been injured.

At Temple Israel in Albany Saturday night, Hochul said that, “There is no justification, there never has been, there never will be for such cowardly, heinous acts.”

And Hochul said security is being stepped up at certain facilities around New York.

“We deployed our state police to be activated to protect not just the usual places, synagogues, and achievers, not just in New York City either, in places like this all across New York to have heightened security, but also cultural institutions and museums and places that we view as vulnerable sites,” said Hochul.

The governor said that there are no, known active threats to New Yorkers at this time, but state police are working with local law enforcement to make sure all New Yorkers feel safe.

Security and other support for members of the local Jewish community and those living in Israel is top of mind for Meredith Dragon. She is CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.

Dragon noted that not only does the Rochester area have a large Jewish population, it also has a number of people who have friends and family living in Israel, and she said the initial reaction she’s been hearing over the weekend has been one of “shock, upset, anger, fear.”

Dragon said that the Jewish Federation will also be involved in helping raise funds for Israel in the coming months, as they deal with the aftermath of the attack.

She also asked for the community to come out to a vigil in support of Israel. It takes place 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton, but Dragon does ask that people who want to attend register ahead of time for security reasons.

They can register at the Jewish Federation website.

This story includes reporting by NPR.



