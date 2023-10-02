Western NY-based Dunn Tire to be acquired by Discount Tire

A local chain of tire stores will have a new owner. Buffalo-based Dunn Tire, which has several shops in the Rochester area, and other stores throughout Western and Central New York and also some stores in Pennsylvania, is being purchased by Discount Tire.

That’s an Arizona based company which has more than 1,150 stores in 39 states.

A statement put out by Discount Tire on Monday said that the 25 locations that Dunn Tire has will continue to operate under that brand name, and it said that all current Dunn Tire retail management and store employees will still be employed by the company.

The current Dunn Tire Chairman Randall Clark and a group of Buffalo area investors acquired Dunn Tire from founder James Dunn in the 1990s.

Under this deal, Dunn Tire investors will retain independent ownership of Express Tire Delivery, which is a wholesale business.

Officials with Discount Tire say this deal expands their company’s retail footprint in Pennsylvania and also marks an entrance for Discount Tire into New York state.

Discount Tire does business under that name in most of the U.S. and as America’s Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. In 2021, Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor.