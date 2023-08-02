RPD makes arrest in connection with July 21 homicide on N. Goodman St.

Rochester Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on July 21.

They have charged 33-year-old Herley Williams with counts that include Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The shooting took the life of 35-year-old Todd Jones Jr. Police say that he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that Jones was standing at the corner of N. Goodman St. when he was shot multiple times at point blank range, including after he had fallen to the ground.

RPD says that on Tuesday, their Tactical Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force saw Williams near Winterroth St. and Rocket St.

They also allege that Williams resisted arrest and began to pull a loaded handgun from his waistband. Police say officers were able to take him into custody without firing their guns, and they were also aided by a State Police K-9 that works with the Task Force.

RPD says that Williams and Jones knew each other but they are not releasing a motive right now.