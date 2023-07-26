Still active at 96, philanthropist Midge Thomas reflects on a life of service in a new biography

provided photo Rochester philanthropist Midge Thomas and author Laura Shillitoe DiCaprio

A local philanthropist with deep ties to Rochester is now being celebrated in a new biography about her life.

Midge Thomas may not necessarily be a name you know, and that’s probably by design. She is the widow of Dr. Freddie Thomas, whose name is probably better known since there was a school and foundation named after him.

He died in 1974, and his wife Midge, who is now 96 years old, continues on with the efforts they started so many years ago, to work with youth and others in the community.

Local writer Laura Shillitoe DiCaprio wrote the new biography about Midge Thomas, called Letters to Freddie, and she said that Thomas really has never been one to seek the limelight.

“Even now, she’s 96, 97 years old, she’s still looking to improve the street she lives on, making it more beautiful for the future generations; she never stops,” said DiCaprio.

Thomas said that after all these years of being involved in local improvement projects and helping area youth, one of the best thing she enjoys is meeting up again with people she or her late husband had worked with.

“And I’m pleased that they are successful people and citizens nowadays. And this goes back, 35, 40 or 50 years. That I am alive to see the results, and I’m pleased about that,” said Thomas.

The new biography, consists of letters that Midge Thomas wrote to her late husband in recent decades, talking about projects they had worked on.

In an interview with WXXI News, Thomas noted that her late husband had a very strong focus on educating young people, and he especially wanted them to get into good study habits.

“The (school) district gives the children whatever their assignments are and some children don’t or can’t relate to it. Freddie gave them a reason to study,” said Midge Thomas.

DiCaprio said that all of the proceeds from the sale of the biography will be donated to Downtown Rocs, a non-profit that creates economic opportunity for youth and supports projects that add beauty and energy to Downtown Rochester.

