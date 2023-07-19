Nurses say they’re ready to strike after a year of failed negotiations with Rochester Regional Health

After a year of negotiating, Rochester Regional nurses say a strike has become inevitable.

“At this point they really left us no choice,” said Jennifer Gough, a union spokesperson. “The ball is sort of in their court.” Gough is a registered nurse in the hospital’s hematology department, and an executive board member for Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.

Union leadership says they’ve presented proposals to the health care system for higher wages and staffing levels to improve patient care.

During the last bargaining session, both parties reached two tentative agreements on issues around health and safety, equipment and supplies, and personnel files and evaluation. Gough said these agreements “don't have really a huge impact on patient care,” and that the hospital needs to have a better patient-to-staff ratio.

The union says without an agreement, they will vote on a strike Thursday. If a majority of members agree to a two-day strike, the union will give the institution 10 days to prepare.

“Our goal is to avoid a strike,” Gough said. “But we need certain things to function, and to be able to take care of our patients and community.”

In a statement, a Rochester Regional Health spokesperson called the strike threat ‘disappointing,’ and said they see progress at the bargaining table and believe a fair contract can be reached.

Gough said the union is optimistic that Rochester Regional will eventually agree to their wage and staffing proposals.