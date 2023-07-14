© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

City drops riverfront restaurant from Blue Cross Arena expansion plans

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published July 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
A conceptual rendering from 2018, shows a glassed-in expansion on the east side of the Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial in downtown Rochester that was labeled Blue Cross Arena Restaurant at the time.
Provided image
/
City of Rochester
A conceptual rendering from 2018, shows a glassed-in expansion on the east side of the Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial in downtown Rochester that Bergmann Associates had labeled at the time as Blue Cross Arena Restaurant.

The city of Rochester is dropping a riverfront restaurant from plans for an eastward expansion of downtown’s Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial.

Early visions for a remade Genessee River promenade released in 2018 included a glassed-in arena expansion with a restaurant overlooking the water.

A vision plan at the time spoke to that desire, noting that the city-owned arena “has not fully engaged with the river" and that the expansion project – part of a larger series of state-aided riverfront improvements – would “improve facility access, and set the stage for the establishment of a riverside restaurant or bar to provide a unique waterfront dining experience for residents and visitors of the city.”

Then-Mayor Lovely Warren had suggested that arena manager Pegula Sports and Entertainment might create a (585) restaurant similar to its (716) Food and Sport in Buffalo. That two-story sports bar in Harborcenter shut down during the pandemic. Southern Tier Brewing took over the venue a couple of years ago.

Here in Rochester, the city twice tried to attract an experienced operator that would commit to opening an arena restaurant – and twice came up emptyhanded.

The latest plan is to update meeting rooms on the first level, expand concession and viewing areas on the second level, and reconfigure suites to create club seating on the third level, records show. But the administration remains interested in attracting an eating establishment to the area, and city spokesperson Barbara Pierce said nothing precludes a restaurant going into the arena in the future.

City Council could vote this month to fund the final design work. Officials expect construction to start late next year and be substantially complete by the end of 2026.

From the archive: City, state unveil $12 million of renovations at the Blue Cross Arena

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter. He has been covering Rochester since 2005, working most of that time as an investigative reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp
Related Content
Load More