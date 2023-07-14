City drops riverfront restaurant from Blue Cross Arena expansion plans

The city of Rochester is dropping a riverfront restaurant from plans for an eastward expansion of downtown’s Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial.

Early visions for a remade Genessee River promenade released in 2018 included a glassed-in arena expansion with a restaurant overlooking the water.

A vision plan at the time spoke to that desire, noting that the city-owned arena “has not fully engaged with the river" and that the expansion project – part of a larger series of state-aided riverfront improvements – would “improve facility access, and set the stage for the establishment of a riverside restaurant or bar to provide a unique waterfront dining experience for residents and visitors of the city.”

Then-Mayor Lovely Warren had suggested that arena manager Pegula Sports and Entertainment might create a (585) restaurant similar to its (716) Food and Sport in Buffalo. That two-story sports bar in Harborcenter shut down during the pandemic. Southern Tier Brewing took over the venue a couple of years ago.

Here in Rochester, the city twice tried to attract an experienced operator that would commit to opening an arena restaurant – and twice came up emptyhanded.

The latest plan is to update meeting rooms on the first level, expand concession and viewing areas on the second level , and reconfigure suites to create club seating on the third level, records show. But the administration remains interested in attracting an eating establishment to the area, and city spokesperson Barbara Pierce said nothing precludes a restaurant going into the arena in the future.

City Council could vote this month to fund the final design work. Officials expect construction to start late next year and be substantially complete by the end of 2026.

