Swift action can turn around Monroe County's low student literacy rate, urge experts

A recent study by the Education Trust of New York says while the current situation around childhood literacy rates in Monroe County may be critical, the outlook is promising if swift action is taken.

According to the Education Trust’s analysis, less than 40% of students in third through eighth grade in Monroe County are proficient in reading.

“It matters on so many levels,” said Jeff Smink, deputy director of the Education Trust of New York. “There's a clear line between not being able to read, and all the challenges that we see across the country, but particularly in places like the city of Rochester, where we have an increase in crime, we have high poverty rates, we have high unemployment.”

All of that is connected to a lack of literacy, even if illiteracy is not the direct cause, he said.

According to a 2021 study published in the Health Education Journal, illiteracy in elderly adults is linked to poor physical and mental health outcomes. That foundation of literacy starts in childhood.

In Monroe County, unstable leadership in the Rochester City School District, and a lack of coherent teaching strategies across districts in the county have contributed to the current state of childhood literacy, Smink said.

“There's a role for teacher preparation programs,” Smink said. “They need to align their instruction so that teachers when they leave their program are ready to teach reading that follows the science and that's evidence-based."

That includes community partnerships, summer reading programs, and teacher training. The organization also recommends that schools in the area establish literary coaches.

Smink said improving students’ ability to read will be key to improving their quality of life and the health of their community.