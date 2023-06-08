Tour de Cure Finger Lakes bicycle event postponed due to air quality concerns

The annual Tour de Cure Finger Lakes region event that had been scheduled for Saturday, June 10 has been postponed due to concerns about poor air quality related to the Canadian wildfires.

That’s according to the American Diabetes Association which organizes the event.

The Tour de Cure brings together thousands of bicyclists in cities across the country to raise money to support diabetes research, education and advocacy.

The diabetes association noted that historically, the Finger Lakes event, which was scheduled to take place at the Xerox campus in Webster, is one of the top tours for fundraising in the U.S.

But organizers said they made the difficult decision to postpone the event after consulting with weather forecasters and in an effort to allow enough time for people to change their plans.

“We’re disappointed to postpone the Finger Lakes region event, but our ultimate concern is the health and well-being of everyone involved,” said Jeff Collins, Executive Director for the American Diabetes Association.

An alternate date will be announced in the coming weeks.

A number of other activities throughout the region have been canceled or changed in recent days due to the plume of smoke from the wildfires in eastern Canada.