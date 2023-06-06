Bausch + Lomb is making new multi-focus contact lens in Rochester

Bausch and Lomb is introducing a new contact lens, a product it says addresses multiple needs of consumers, particularly those with presbyopia, which affects the ability to see things that are up close.

And those lenses will be made at the company’s plant on North Goodman St.

The Bausch and Lomb INFUSE multifocal Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens is a daily, disposable lens, that

B + L Vice President and General Manager Dinesh Guglani said are comfortable, and provide the person wearing it with the ability to see at near, intermediate and longer distances.

“So the combination of those two things, we feel like today’s lens market does not address, and we’re the first ones to really address it in a meaningful way,” said Guglani. “As the need for digital devices increases and the prevalence of presbyopia increases in an aging population, those two things definitely create a unique need.”

The new lenses are being produced in Rochester for worldwide distribution, and Guglani said that B + L is glad to have it designed and manufactured at the local facility.

“We have such great history in Rochester over the years, between manufacturing and research and development, it just was a natural fit to have this here.”

Bausch + Lomb / provided photo Dinesh Guglani, Vice President/General Manager, Bausch + Lomb US Vision Care

Guglani said this latest production line and the recent investment in the North Goodman St. facility are indicative of the commitment Bausch + Lomb has to Rochester.

He noted the expertise of the staff at that local plant, and Guglani said many of them have been working in the contact lens field for a long time.

Guglani said the local staff “know our machines, they know the contact lens industry. So when you put all that together, it’s so important for us that we keep this facility going.”

Bausch and Lomb announced a major expansion at the Rochester plant in 2021, adding about 100 positions at that time. The local plant employs approximately 1,200 people.