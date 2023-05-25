Thousands of runners expected for Thursday's J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in downtown Rochester

Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets of downtown Rochester Thursday for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge. That is a 3.5 mile road race that focuses on having various local companies and organizations field teams.

JP Morgan spokesman Justin Page said that this is the second Corporate Challenge held downtown after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the event to virtual competition in 2020 and 2021.

And while the participation may not yet be back to pre-pandemic levels, Page said organizers are pleased with the increase they are seeing for this year.

“We’re working our way back, we have just under 4,000 runners and 194 companies represented this year; it’s about a 33% increase from last year’s numbers which we are really excited about, heading in the right direction,” said Page.

The event moved to the downtown area, focusing in a section of the area near Innovative Field, some years ago, and Page said organizers like the energy participants get from that course.

“We love the course. I think it’s really unique to be right there, downtown right in the heart of everything and to start right by Innovative Field. It’s a great venue for the race for the post-race hospitality and of course the fireworks at the end of the night,” said Page.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

The Corporate Challenge starts at 7 p.m, but it will cause a number of street closures in and around Innovative Field starting at 5 p.m., and running to about 10 p.m.

You can check out the course map here. And there is more general information about the event at this website.

Street closings will include parts of State Street, Main Street, the Inner Loop, Scio Street, Allen Street and North Plymouth Avenue. Streets will re-open as runners and walkers pass through the area.

There is no parking around Innovative Field. Participants and spectators can get shuttles from the Court Street, Washington Square and South Avenue parking garages.