© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Brooks Koepka surges into lead through 3 rounds at the PGA Championship

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT
2023 PGA Championship - Round Three
Darren Carroll
/
PGA of America
Spectators walk around the grounds in the rain during the third round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has fired a second straight 4-under 66 to surge into the lead through three rounds at the PGA Championship.

Koepka let a chance to win the Masters get away in the final round at Augusta National last month. He's responded with three solid and occasionally spectacular days of golf at rain-soaked Oak Hill to put him in position to win the fifth major of his career.

Playing with former rival turned fellow LIV Golf member Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday, Koepka made five birdies and one bogey during the third round, moving into the lead when he rolled in a 45-foot putt on the par-4 17th.

Koepka is at 6 under for the tournament as he chases his third PGA Championship.

Viktor Hovland is one back at 5 under following a 69, alongside Corey Conners, who shot 70. Conners led for much of the day before a shot out of a fairway bunker on the par-4 16th smacked into the lip and became plugged. He made double bogey. Conners is seeking to become the second Canadian man to win a major.

DeChambeau, the first-round leader, is three behind Koepka after a 70. Third-round co-leader and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose are four back.

Rory McIlroy is the only other player under par going into the final round. McIlroy shot a second straight 1-under 69 to put him at 1 under for the tournament.

Club pro Michael Block continued his storybook trip to the East Course.

The 46-year-old fired a third consecutive round of even-par 70, becoming the first teaching professional to be inside the top 10 heading into the final 18 holes since 1990.

Local News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press