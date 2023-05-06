James Krauseneck, convicted in Brighton ax murder, has died in prison

The man convicted last year of killing his wife at their Brighton home in 1982 has died in prison.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that James Krauseneck died Friday.

He was sentenced last fall to 25-years-to-life in prison for the murder of Cathleen Krauseneck.

Prosecutors said that 40 years ago she died after being struck in the head with an ax while she slept.

Krauseneck, who was 71 years old, was diagnosed with cancer while in prison.

Krauseneck was indicted in 2019 on the murder charge.

But now, after his death, under New York state law, Krauseneck’s conviction is vacated and the indictment is dismissed.