© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

James Krauseneck, convicted in Brighton ax murder, has died in prison

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
LP/WESTOCK
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock photo

The man convicted last year of killing his wife at their Brighton home in 1982 has died in prison.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that James Krauseneck died Friday.

He was sentenced last fall to 25-years-to-life in prison for the murder of Cathleen Krauseneck.

Prosecutors said that 40 years ago she died after being struck in the head with an ax while she slept.

Krauseneck, who was 71 years old, was diagnosed with cancer while in prison.

Krauseneck was indicted in 2019 on the murder charge.

But now, after his death, under New York state law, Krauseneck’s conviction is vacated and the indictment is dismissed.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman