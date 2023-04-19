This home health care agency is working with Black church leaders to help older adults

A home health care agency in New York state is putting extra effort toward reaching older Black adults in Rochester.

HCR Cares provides nursing home care and rehabilitation services at home, helping people stay out of hospitals in hopes of improving health outcomes.

The agency serves roughly 12,000 patients in 26 counties throughout the state. Now they’re expanding the Diverse Care Project by working with African American church leaders within the city to target more Black seniors.

“We know that most seniors go to church, and most people trust the church,” said Kesha Williams, field coordinator for the initiative. She said getting Black churches involved was the best way to capture that specific demographic.

“We find that if we connect with the church, we can have some progress.”

Williams said the team has identified 130 Black churches and brought 75 on board.

Deanna McEwen works in the compliance department for HCR Cares and is the founder of the Diverse Care Project. She said the goal is to get more Black families the help they need for better health outcomes.

“We want people to have a better quantity of life -- meaning they can live longer -- but also a better quality of life,” McEwen said.

She said religious leaders have been very receptive to the mission.

“The pastor has been typically concerned about a person's spiritual health,” she said. “But they're realizing that we got to be concerned about their mental health, their emotional health, their physical health, because it all ties in together.”

The project team only requires that the leaders alert their congregation to the resources and services that are provided, and they handle the rest.

“We'll put in the work to make sure they get what they need,” Williams said.