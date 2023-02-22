A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected

A storm system that’s been sweeping the nation will start impacting the Rochester area on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Western NY, the Finger Lakes and Central NY.

In many areas that advisory begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols says look for areas of wet snow developing by Wednesday afternoon with 1 to 4 inches of wet snow possible primarily north of the Thruway and a high of 35.

Nichols says that Wednesday night will see snow, sleet and then a transition to freezing rain and rain. He says a half of an inch of sleet is likely before freezing rain develops with a low of 26.

That snow and sleet and freezing rain could result in some power outages and tree damage due to the ice and gusty winds.

Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy, breezy weather with a high of 37.

Friday’s weather is expected to be sharply colder with some lake snow and a high of 20.